GLENS FALLS -- A Glens Falls man faces numerous charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman and threatened her to get her to transfer money out of her bank account, police said.
Matthew Deas, 28, was arrested Friday for an incident that the victim alleged occurred in a home on Glen Street on Nov. 26, according to Glens Falls Police.
Police said he hit the victim in the head and hit her with a can of energy drink, causing unspecified injuries. He also allegedly damaged items that included carpet, handbag and chandelier and broke down a door when the victim locked herself in a bedroom. The incident unfolded over eight hours.
Deas threatened to break a television if she didn't transfer $1,500 from her savings account to one he could access, which the woman did, according to Glens Falls Police Capt. Michelle Arnold. Deas then left but stole Apple AirPods and sunglasses before departing, police said.
You have free articles remaining.
The victim was able to reverse the bank transfer before Deas could access the money. He surrendered himself Friday to face felony charges of grand larceny, aggravated family offense and criminal mischief and misdemeanor assault, records show.
Deas was sent to Warren County Jail after his arrest, but had been released as of Tuesday morning.
Glens Falls Police officers Desmond Lyons and Kirsten Lunder handled the case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.