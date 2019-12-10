{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS -- A Glens Falls man faces numerous charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman and threatened her to get her to transfer money out of her bank account, police said.

Matthew Deas, 28, was arrested Friday for an incident that the victim alleged occurred in a home on Glen Street on Nov. 26, according to Glens Falls Police.

Police said he hit the victim in the head and hit her with a can of energy drink, causing unspecified injuries. He also allegedly damaged items that included carpet, handbag and chandelier and broke down a door when the victim locked herself in a bedroom. The incident unfolded over eight hours.

Deas threatened to break a television if she didn't transfer $1,500 from her savings account to one he could access, which the woman did, according to Glens Falls Police Capt. Michelle Arnold. Deas then left but stole Apple AirPods and sunglasses before departing, police said.

The victim was able to reverse the bank transfer before Deas could access the money. He surrendered himself Friday to face felony charges of grand larceny, aggravated family offense and criminal mischief and misdemeanor assault, records show.

Deas was sent to Warren County Jail after his arrest, but had been released as of Tuesday morning.

Glens Falls Police officers Desmond Lyons and Kirsten Lunder handled the case.

