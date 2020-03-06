Police: Man jailed for attacking woman again

GLENS FALLS -- A Glens Falls man was jailed Tuesday after he allegedly threw a candle at a woman who has an order of protection against him, his second domestic violence arrest in three months, according to police.

Matthew Deas, 28, was arrested after an incident at a home on South Delaware Avenue, Glens Falls Police records show. The victim was not injured.

Deas was charged with felony counts of criminal contempt and aggravated family offense, misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child and non-criminal harassment, police records show.

Deas was also arrested on felony charges in December when he allegedly assaulted a woman with a can of energy drink and threatened her to get her to transfer $1,500 out of her bank account. It was unclear whether the woman was the same person involved in Tuesday's incident.

Deas was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail. He was arrested by Glens Falls Police officers Tyler Mello and Thomas Pratt.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

