GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls man faces numerous charges after he allegedly grabbed a woman by the throat and violated an order of protection, police said.
Shawn M. Mabb, 42, of New Street, was arrested after police were called about an order of protection violation at his home, according to police.
Officers were told that Mabb had put his hands around the throat of a woman who has an order of protection against him, and prevented her from leaving the home. No injuries were reported.
That resulted in a felony count of aggravated family offense and misdemeanor counts of criminal contempt, unlawful imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child, according to police records.
Mabb, who was arrested for threatening a woman in Glens Falls in March, was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail.
Glens Falls Police Officer William Dawson made the arrest.
