NORTHUMBERLAND — A Gansevoort man was jailed Sunday for allegedly violating an order of protection and damaging a vehicle by throwing a chunk of sidewalk and damaging the vehicle, police said.

James C. Carr, 30, was arrested shortly after Saratoga County sheriff's officers were sent to Duncan Road on Sunday night for a dispute, police said.

Officers determined Carr damaged the vehicle and showed a person who had an order of protection against him, in the presence of children, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Carr was charged with felony counts of criminal contempt and criminal mischief and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child, arraigned and sent to Saratoga County Jail for lack of bail.

