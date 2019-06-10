NORTHUMBERLAND — A Gansevoort man was jailed Sunday for allegedly violating an order of protection and damaging a vehicle by throwing a chunk of sidewalk and damaging the vehicle, police said.
James C. Carr, 30, was arrested shortly after Saratoga County sheriff's officers were sent to Duncan Road on Sunday night for a dispute, police said.
Officers determined Carr damaged the vehicle and showed a person who had an order of protection against him, in the presence of children, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Carr was charged with felony counts of criminal contempt and criminal mischief and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child, arraigned and sent to Saratoga County Jail for lack of bail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.