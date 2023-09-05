From a press release: On Tuesday, Aug. 22 2023 at around 9:20 p.m. the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to a suspicious male who was harassing the caller within a business in Lake George.

Upon further investigation, it was determined 36-year-old Joshua S. Copeland of Queensbury impersonated a police officer while attempting to solicit personal information from the caller.

At the time of the incident, Copeland was wearing body armor and a shirt bearing the New York State Police logo, the press release said.

Copeland is a peace officer in the State of New York and at the time was employed as a security officer for SUNY Adirondack.

Copeland was arrested and charged with Felony Criminal Impersonation in the first degree and was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Part Court where he was released on his own recognizance with a future court date in Lake George Town Court.