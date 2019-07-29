{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — A man from South Carolina was arrested Thursday for allegedly having a loaded handgun without a permit in an apartment, police said.

James T. Bates, 26, of Warnerville, South Carolina, was charged after Glens Falls Police received a complaint about a man who had been banned from Village Green Apartments refusing to leave a home there, officials said.

They arrived to find Bates in the complex, with a loaded handgun tucked in the waistband of his pants, Glens Falls Police Detective Lt. Peter Casertino said.

Bates told police he believed he could legally possess the gun in a home because he legally owned it in South Carolina. But under New York law, a New York pistol permit is needed to possess a handgun here.

He had recently been staying at an apartment in Village Green.

Bates was arraigned in Warren County Central Arraignment Court and released.

Glens Falls Police Officer James Fiorini made the arrest.

