GREENFIELD -- A Greenfield man was charged with a felony weapon count Thursday after an investigation by State Police, officials said.
Joshua J. Shippey, 33, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon after State Police determined he illegally possessed a loaded gun in Greenfield earlier in September, records show.
Records show Shippey has prior criminal arrests which could make it illegal to possess a weapon, but police did not say what led to the charge.
He was arraigned and released on bail pending prosecution in Greenfield Town Court.
