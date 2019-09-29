{{featured_button_text}}

GREENFIELD -- A Greenfield man was charged with a felony weapon count Thursday after an investigation by State Police, officials said.

Joshua J. Shippey, 33, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon after State Police determined he illegally possessed a loaded gun in Greenfield earlier in September, records show.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Records show Shippey has prior criminal arrests which could make it illegal to possess a weapon, but police did not say what led to the charge.

He was arraigned and released on bail pending prosecution in Greenfield Town Court.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments