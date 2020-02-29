Police: Man illegally had altered handgun

GLENS FALLS -- A Glens Falls man was jailed Wednesday after a traffic stop on McDonald Street led to the seizure of a handgun with its serial number scraped off, police said.
Ryan P. Rabine, 30, was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for not signalling when turning, according to Glens Falls Police.
Police smelled marijuana in the vehicle, which led to a search of the vehicle and the discovery that Rabine had a .22-caliber handgun without a permit, and the gun's serial number had been removed, Glens Falls Police Assistant Chief Joseph Boisclair said.
Rabine was charged with two felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon, arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail police said. He was released Friday.
The driver of the vehicle, Kevin J. Lee, 30, of Queensbury, was charged with non-criminal unlawful possession of marijuana and issued a traffic ticket.
Glens Falls Police Officer Zach Tanner made the arrests. Boisclair said detectives are trying to determine the origins of the gun.