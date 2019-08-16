MOREAU — A man was hospitalized after riding a motorized bicycle into the side of an 18-wheeler Friday night at the intersection of Reservoir Road and State Route 32, according to police.
According to officers and witnesses at the scene, the man was riding at excessive speeds down Reservoir Road when he failed to negotiate a turn onto Route 32 and collided with the side of the truck. Police say the driver of the 18-wheeler did not know the vehicle had been impacted at first and did not become aware until residents on the road flagged him down.
Police said the bicyclist was sent to Glens Falls Hospital.
Witnesses said that previous to the crash, at least one driver honked at the man as he rode, due to his speed.
The case is under investigation by Saratoga County police. State police, Moreau EMS and South Glens Falls Fire Department were on the scene.
The intersection of Reservoir Road and Route 32 was open again as of 8:15, according to a Post-Star employee on the scene.
