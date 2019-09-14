MOREAU -- A northern New York man was jailed Thursday after a traffic stop on the Northway led to the discovery that he had more than 10 pounds of marijuana, records show.
Jeremiah M. Steenberg, 41, of Hogansburg, was pulled over in the southbound lanes of the interstate near Exit 17 on Thursday morning, according to the State Police public information website.
Police did not release exactly how much marijuana he allegedly had, but Steenberg was charged with first-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a felony that alleges he had more than 10 pounds of it, records show.
Steenberg, who records show has prior felony DWI convictions in Franklin and St. Lawrence counties, was arraigned and sent to Saratoga County Jail for lack of bail.
