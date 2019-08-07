ARGYLE — A Glens Falls man was arrested Tuesday after he was found to have an illegal switchblade knife during a traffic stop on Route 40, according to State Police.
Logan L. Huff, 31, was charged after a vehicle he was in was stopped for a traffic violation just before noon on Tuesday, officials said.
He was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor, and non-criminal unlawful possession of marijuana, an d released pending prosecution in Argyle Town Court.
