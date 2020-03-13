Police: Man had illegal rifle in Washington County

WHITE CREEK -- A White Creek man faces charges after police found him to have an illegal rifle and high-capacity magazine for it, according to State Police.

Daniel J. Slocum, 33, was charged after troopers found him to have a semiautomatic rifle that was deemed an illegal assault weapon because of its features, as well as a magazine that holds more than seven rounds, records show.

Police seized the gun during an investigation last fall, and after investigation determined Slocum should face two felony charges of criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said.

Slocum, who has a criminal record that bars him from owning weapons, was arraigned and sent to Washington County Jail for lack of bail.

