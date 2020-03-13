Police: Man had illegal rifle in Washington County
0 comments

Police: Man had illegal rifle in Washington County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WHITE CREEK -- A White Creek man faces charges after police found him to have an illegal rifle and high-capacity magazine for it, according to State Police.

Daniel Slocum

Slocum

Daniel J. Slocum, 33, was charged after troopers found him to have a semiautomatic rifle that was deemed an illegal assault weapon because of its features, as well as a magazine that holds more than seven rounds, records show.

Police seized the gun during an investigation last fall, and after investigation determined Slocum should face two felony charges of criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said.

Slocum, who has a criminal record that bars him from owning weapons, was arraigned and sent to Washington County Jail for lack of bail.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News