QUEENSBURY — A Lake George man faces a felony weapon charge after he was found to have an illegal "switchblade" knife Wednesday night, police said.
Timothy A. Fish, 31, was arrested after State Police stopped a vehicle he was in on Route 9 for an unspecified traffic violation, authorities said.
Troopers smelled marijuana, and a search turned up marijuana, unspecified narcotics and the knife, according to State Police. The knife is illegal under state law, and Fish can not possess weapons because of a prior criminal conviction, police said.
Fish was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance, while a woman who was in the vehicle with him, Kaitlin M. Farrell, 28, of Glens Falls, was charged with non-criminal unlawful possession of marijuana, records show.
Both were released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.
