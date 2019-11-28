{{featured_button_text}}

FORT ANN -- A traffic stop on Route 4 on Sunday night led to the arrest of two men, one of whom had an unregistered handgun and three illegal high-capacity ammunition magazines for the gun, according to State Police.

State troopers stopped a vehicle around 5:30 p.m., and smelled marijuana when talking to the driver, officials said.

State police arrested a passenger for possession of marijuana, and when searching further found a loaded Glock 17 9mm handgun without a New York permit, as well as one 31-round magazine and two 17-round magazines that are illegal under New York law, police said.

Charged with four felony counts of felony criminal possession of a weapon was Allen J. Forest, 27, of Colchester, Vermont, records show. He was sent to Washington County Jail after his arrest, but released later Sunday.

A passenger in the vehicle, Burshell J. Crippen, 39, of Coilchester, Vermont, was charged with non-criminal unlawful possession of marijuana and released.

