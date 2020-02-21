Police: Man fired gun into neighbor's apartment

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Saratoga Springs man faces charges after he allegedly fired a rifle through a wall in his apartment building, sending a shot into a neighbor's bed.
James V. Primarolo, 30, was arrested shortly after the 12:55 a.m. incident at 2 West Ave. in Saratoga Springs, according to police.
A resident of the building reported a shot had gone through his wall and a round hit a mattress. The resident was not in the bed at the time.
You have free articles remaining.
Officers traced the shot to Primarolo's neighboring apartment, and found that he had accidentally fired the shot while handling a loaded Panther Arms AR-15 semiautomatic rifle, according to Saratoga Springs Police.
A search of his apartment also turned up an unregistered handgun and illegal anabolic steroids, police said.
Primarolo was charged with felony counts of reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon, misdemeanor criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief and criminal possession of a controlled substance, records show.
He was arraigned and sent to Saratoga County Jail for lack of bail, but had been released as of Friday morning.