Police: Man fired gun into neighbor's apartment
Police: Man fired gun into neighbor's apartment

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Saratoga Springs man faces charges after he allegedly fired a rifle through a wall in his apartment building, sending a shot into a neighbor's bed.

James V. Primarolo, 30, was arrested shortly after the 12:55 a.m. incident at 2 West Ave. in Saratoga Springs, according to police.

A resident of the building reported a shot had gone through his wall and a round hit a mattress. The resident was not in the bed at the time.

Officers traced the shot to Primarolo's neighboring apartment, and found that he had accidentally fired the shot while handling a loaded Panther Arms AR-15 semiautomatic rifle, according to Saratoga Springs Police.

A search of his apartment also turned up an unregistered handgun and illegal anabolic steroids, police said.

Primarolo was charged with felony counts of reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon, misdemeanor criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief and criminal possession of a controlled substance, records show.

He was arraigned and sent to Saratoga County Jail for lack of bail, but had been released as of Friday morning.

