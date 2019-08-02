{{featured_button_text}}

WARRENSBURG — A Warrensburg man was charged Thursday with falsely reporting his home had been burglarized, police said.

Tyler M. Mix, 21, reported that his apartment had been burglarized Sunday night, but police determined there was no burglary, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Mix was charged with falsely reporting an incident, a misdemeanor, and released pending prosecution in Warrensburg Town Court.

Sheriff's Patrol Officer Jacob Kearns made the arrest.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments