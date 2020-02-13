You are the owner of this article.
Police: Man faces five felonies for check forgeries
Police: Man faces five felonies for check forgeries

QUEENSBURY -- A Chestertown man was charged with five felonies this week for allegedly cashing five stolen checks at local stores.

Peter S. Bratis, 40, was charged with five counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument after he cashed checks stolen from an acquaintance at local grocery stores, according to State Police.

The thefts amounted to less than $200.

Bratis was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail, where he is serving a sentence for an unrelated crime.

He is a Level 2 sex offender who was arrested on a grand larceny charge last June for allegedly stealing a camper trailer from a man by agreeing to purchase it but then not making payments.

