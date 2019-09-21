{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY -- A traffic stop on the Northway led to felony and misdemeanor charges for a Troy man Thursday morning, according to State Police.

Christopher A. Leamy, 29, was pulled over in the southbound lanes near Exit 19 just before 9 a.m., the State Police public information website showed.

Police determined Leamy had marijuana, and when he was asked to get out of the vehicle, he tossed a bottle of prescription pills for which he didn't have a prescription underneath his vehicle in an apparent effort to hide them, police said.

Leamy was charged with tampering with physical evidence, three misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and non-criminal unlawful possession of marijuana, records show.

Leamy was released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.

