LAKE GEORGE — A man from Mechanicville faces a felony charge for allegedly damaging a business sign in Lake George on New Year's Day.
Javaid M. Tarrar, 55, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief for a Jan. 1 incident at an unspecified business on Route 9N in Lake George, according to State Police. He is accused of causing more than $250 in damage.
State Police linked Tarrar to the incident, and he surrendered himself Sunday to face charges. He was released, pending prosecution in Lake George Town Court.
