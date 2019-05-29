{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GEORGE — A man from Mechanicville faces a felony charge for allegedly damaging a business sign in Lake George on New Year's Day.

Javaid M. Tarrar, 55, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief for a Jan. 1 incident at an unspecified business on Route 9N in Lake George, according to State Police. He is accused of causing more than $250 in damage.

State Police linked Tarrar to the incident, and he surrendered himself Sunday to face charges. He was released, pending prosecution in Lake George Town Court.

