LAKE LUZERNE -- A Lake Luzerne man was charged with a felony and numerous other charges after he was found to be driving drunk with children in his vehicle, according to State Police.
Sean M. Price, 49, was pulled over for speeding at 9:44 p.m., and troopers determined he was drunk and driving with several children, police said in a news release.
Troopers determined his blood alcohol content was 0.15 percent, and Price was charged with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor DWI and numerous traffic tickets, police said.
He was released pending prosecution in Lake Luzerne Town Court. The children were turned over to a sober third party.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.