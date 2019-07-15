{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE LUZERNE -- A Lake Luzerne man was charged with a felony and numerous other charges after he was found to be driving drunk with children in his vehicle, according to State Police.

Sean M. Price, 49, was pulled over for speeding at 9:44 p.m., and troopers determined he was drunk and driving  with several children, police said in a news release.

Troopers determined his blood alcohol content was 0.15 percent, and Price was charged with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor DWI and numerous traffic tickets, police said.

He was released pending prosecution in Lake Luzerne Town Court. The children were turned over to a sober third party.

