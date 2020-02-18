Police: Man drove drunk with children in vehicle

GREENFIELD — A Milton man was charged with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated after police were sent to the Stewart's store on Middle Grove Road for a dispute and found he had driven drunk with children in his vehicle, authorities said.

Saratoga County sheriff's officers were called to the store for a reported "domestic incident" at 12:17 a.m., and found that one of the involved parties, Robert N. Rouse, 32, was intoxicated, police said.

Officers determined Rouse had driven with two children under the age of 15, which resulted in two counts of felony aggravated DWI and two misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child charges, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Rouse was released pending prosecution in Greenfield Town Court.

