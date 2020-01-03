Police: Man drove drugged with child

KINGSBURY — A Hudson Falls man faces numerous charges after he allegedly drove under the influence of drugs with a child in his vehicle on Wednesday night, police said.

Matthew R. Salem, 32, was arrested after staff at the CVS pharmacy on Dix Avenue became concerned about his behavior, as he acted "confused," according to State Police.

State Police arrived around 5:30 p.m. to find Salem, who they concluded appeared to be under the influence of drugs, the agency said in a news release. They concluded he was impaired, and had driven to the store with a 14-year-old in the vehicle, authorities said.

He was taken to the State Police station in Granville, where a drug recognition expert concluded he was impaired by drugs, and he was found to have the prescription drug Xanax without a prescription, officials said.

Salem, who has a prior conviction for driving drunk or impaired by drugs, was charged with felony aggravated driving while impaired by drugs, DWAI drugs and misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance, records show.

He was released pending prosecution in Kingsbury Town Court.

