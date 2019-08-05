QUEENSBURY -- A Greenwich man was charged with a felony for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs with a child in his vehicle Saturday, police records show.
Shane R. Irish, 34, was arrested after State Police encountered him on Aviation Road near the Stewart's store just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the State Police public information website.
He was found to be driving under the influence of unspecified narcotics and possessing drugs while a child in his vehicle, the website showed. He was charged with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated and misdemeanor driving while ability impaired by drugs and criminal possession of controlled substance, records show.
Irish was released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.
