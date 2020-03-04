Police: Man drove drugged, had stolen credit card

HUDSON FALLS -- A Hudson Falls man was arrested last week after he allegedly drove under the influence of drugs and was found to have a stolen credit card, police said.

Daniel R. Misch, 42, was pulled over after police received a complaint about reckless driving the afternoon of Feb. 26, according to Hudson Falls Police.

Hudson Falls Police Sgt. Ryan Woodward spotted the vehicle on Martindale Avenue, driving in the wrong lane and saw it go through a stop sign without stopping, authorities said. The vehicle was stopped, and officers determined Misch was under the influence of unspecified drugs, police said in a news release.

A search of the vehicle he was driving found a credit card that belonged to a woman who had reported it stolen in May 2018 while she used a car wash in Glens Falls. It was cancelled before it was used.

Misch was charged with felony criminal possession of stolen property, misdemeanor driving while ability impaired by drugs and reckless driving and issued four traffic tickets, according to police.

He was released pending prosecution in Kingsbury Town Court.

