SCHUYLERVILLE — A Schuylerville man was charged with driving and boating while intoxicated Saturday night after police got a complaint about an intoxicated boater Saturday night and located the boater driving a car minutes later, authorities said.

The investigation began when the Sheriff's Office responded to a 7:34 p.m. complaint about an intoxicated boater at the Ferry Street boat launch.

Based on information from witnesses, sheriff's officers located Adelord M. Irish, 36, minutes later, and charged him with aggravated driving while intoxicated for driving a vehicle drunk and boating while intoxicated for his earlier boat use, police said.

The DWI count was elevated to a felony because he has at least one prior DWI conviction, police said.

Lord was arraigned and released pending prosecution in Saratoga Town Court

