SCHUYLERVILLE — A Schuylerville man was charged with driving and boating while intoxicated Saturday night after police got a complaint about an intoxicated boater Saturday night and located the boater driving a car minutes later, authorities said.
The investigation began when the Sheriff's Office responded to a 7:34 p.m. complaint about an intoxicated boater at the Ferry Street boat launch.
Based on information from witnesses, sheriff's officers located Adelord M. Irish, 36, minutes later, and charged him with aggravated driving while intoxicated for driving a vehicle drunk and boating while intoxicated for his earlier boat use, police said.
The DWI count was elevated to a felony because he has at least one prior DWI conviction, police said.
Lord was arraigned and released pending prosecution in Saratoga Town Court
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.