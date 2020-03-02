Police: Man drives on sidewalk, is charged with felony DWI in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — A man who drove onto a sidewalk on Hudson Avenue was charged with felony driving while intoxicated and numerous other counts early Saturday, according to police.
Victor L. Mallison, 50, was arrested just before 4 a.m. after police said him veer out of his lane near Centennial Circle, cross onto the sidewalk and then cross the center line, Glens Falls Police said.
He was found to be drunk, with at least one prior conviction, which led to a felony DWI charge as well as numerous traffic tickets and a non-criminal count of unlawful possession of marijuana, according to police.
Mallison was released pending prosecution in Glens Falls City Court.
Glens Falls Police Officer Marc Barrett made the arrest.