Police: Man defrauded public assistance program

FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward man has been charged with grand larceny for allegedly defrauding Washington County's public assistance program by receiving benefits to which he wasn't entitled, police said.

Daniel J. Herring Sr., 50, was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a felony, for receiving $4,200 in food stamp payments when intentionally failing to report all of his income, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Herring was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

Sheriff's Investigator Greg Danio made the arrest, after a joint investigation with the Washington County Department of Social Services.

