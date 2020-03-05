Police: Man damaged stone bench at Municipal Center

QUEENSBURY — A Warrensburg man has been charged with felony criminal mischief for breaking a decorative bench that was in front of Warren County Municipal Center moments after he was released from police custody, authorities said.

Justin D. Dunning, 27, was charged for damaging the granite bench after the Warren County Sheriff's Office released him in a driving while intoxicated case, police said in a news release.

The bench had been put in front of the place in honor of a former county employee, but was broken into three pieces on Feb. 2. The damage will cost more than $250 to repair.

Dunning was released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.

Sheriff's Patrol Officer Jesse Pound made the arrest.

