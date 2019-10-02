{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A man from Thurman faces numerous charges after he allegedly drove into another vehicle in a Walmart parking lot, then tried to flee the scene, police said.

Khristopher R. Burch, 44, was arrested minutes after the 8 p.m. collision in the parking lot of the Quaker Ridge Road store, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Police described the incident as follows:

The Sheriff's Office was called about a crash with no injuries, where one driver hit a parked car and tried to leave. The offending driver could not drive off, but instead left his vehicle on foot.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Officers found him nearby minutes later, and determined he was under the influence of unspecified narcotics and had a suspended driver's license.

That led to misdemeanor charges of driving while ability impaired by drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a traffic ticket for leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

Burch was released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court. Sheriff's patrol officers Ryan Saunders and Jacob Kearns handled the case.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments