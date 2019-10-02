QUEENSBURY — A man from Thurman faces numerous charges after he allegedly drove into another vehicle in a Walmart parking lot, then tried to flee the scene, police said.
Khristopher R. Burch, 44, was arrested minutes after the 8 p.m. collision in the parking lot of the Quaker Ridge Road store, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
Police described the incident as follows:
The Sheriff's Office was called about a crash with no injuries, where one driver hit a parked car and tried to leave. The offending driver could not drive off, but instead left his vehicle on foot.
You have free articles remaining.
Officers found him nearby minutes later, and determined he was under the influence of unspecified narcotics and had a suspended driver's license.
That led to misdemeanor charges of driving while ability impaired by drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a traffic ticket for leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Burch was released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court. Sheriff's patrol officers Ryan Saunders and Jacob Kearns handled the case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.