Editor's note: This article has been updated to include more details about the incident.
GREENFIELD — A Saratoga man was charged with burglary Friday for allegedly illegally entering a home after punching a victim on the front porch then proceeded to attack two other juveniles inside, according to police.
Dylan M. Capone, 20, was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, a felony, in connection with a Sept. 16 burglary complaint for entering the home without being invited, State Police said.
Police said Capone arrived at the home uninvited and a 17-year-old was talking on the phone when he was punched in the head by him, causing an undisclosed injury.
Capone then entered the residence and punched two other juveniles who had been inside visiting the victim.
The incident was reported to police a few days after it occurred, when the homeowner observed it on a security camera.
Capone left the area, but was ultimately taken into custody after being located in the town of Colonie.
Capone was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and remanded to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $15,000 cash or $30,000 bond. He was due back in court on Monday night.
