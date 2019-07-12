{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — A Ballston Spa man was charged with two felonies Thursday after police witnessed him violating an order of protection, an arrest that occurred as he is on parole for two earlier protective order violation convictions, authorities said.

Robert W. Ritchie, 59, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense after Glens Falls Police saw him on Hudson Avenue with a man who has an order of protection against him.

The order of protection bars any contact between the two.

Ritchie was released from state prison on May 13, after serving the minimum portion of a 1-1/3 to 4 year prison sentence for two first-degree criminal contempt convictions in Warren County Court.

He was initially sentenced to probation in those cases, but violated probation and was sent to prison.

Ritchie was sent to Warren County Jail, pending further court action. Glens Falls Police Officer Kirsten Lunder made the arrest.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments