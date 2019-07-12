GLENS FALLS — A Ballston Spa man was charged with two felonies Thursday after police witnessed him violating an order of protection, an arrest that occurred as he is on parole for two earlier protective order violation convictions, authorities said.
Robert W. Ritchie, 59, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense after Glens Falls Police saw him on Hudson Avenue with a man who has an order of protection against him.
The order of protection bars any contact between the two.
Ritchie was released from state prison on May 13, after serving the minimum portion of a 1-1/3 to 4 year prison sentence for two first-degree criminal contempt convictions in Warren County Court.
He was initially sentenced to probation in those cases, but violated probation and was sent to prison.
Ritchie was sent to Warren County Jail, pending further court action. Glens Falls Police Officer Kirsten Lunder made the arrest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.