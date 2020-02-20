Police: Man charged with DWI after driving off road
QUEENSBURY — A man from Mechanicville was charged with driving while intoxicated early Thursday after police were alerted to a vehicle stuck in a snowbank at West Mountain Ski Center, according to police.

No injuries were reported when police responded to a private access road at the ski area to find a vehicle stuck in the snow.

The driver, Kyle D. Shuhart, 33, was found to be intoxicated, but refused to take a breath test, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

He was charged with misdemeanor DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.

Sheriff's officers Michael Campbell and Daniel Herrmann handled the case.

