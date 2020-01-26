Police: Man charged with aggravated DWI after near-collision

BOLTON -- A man who nearly hit an oncoming vehicle head-on on Lake Shore Drive early Sunday was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, police said.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office said Matthew J. White, 25, of Rensselaer, was seen crossing the center line as he drove shortly after 12 a.m., nearly hitting an oncoming vehicle.

White was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.20, more than double the 0.08 percent threshold for intoxication, according to the Sheriff's Office.

White was also ticketed for failure to keep right, driving an unregistered motor vehicle, having an open alcoholic beverage container inside the vehicle and refusing to take a prescreen breath test, police said.

White was released pending prosecution in Bolton Town Court. Sheriff's officers Chris Perrilli and Jeremy Coon made the arrest.

The arrest was one of at least four DWI arrests in the Lake George area over the weekend, with State Police making three on Canada Street in Lake George in a 65-minute span late Friday and early Saturday.

State Police records show Arthur R. Rivers, 36, of Lake George; Korina A. Habshi, 46, of Moreau; and Ricky J. Habshi, 48, of Fort Edward, were charged with misdemeanor DWI in those cases.

