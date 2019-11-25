{{featured_button_text}}

EDINBURG — A man from Tennessee was arrested Sunday in connection with a spree of vehicle thefts and a home burglary in western Saratoga County, police said.

Saratoga County sheriff's officers believe the man stole at least three cars, burglarized a home and illegally possessed a handgun in the days before his arrest, officials said.

Charged with five felonies was Lawrence J. Delliveniri, 51, of Warrensburg, Tennessee, who investigators believe committed multiple car thefts and at least one burglary in Greenfield and Edinburg in recent days.

Sheriff's Capt. Jeff Brown said Delliveniri was linked to three car thefts, with the stolen vehicles found crashed late last week.

A handgun was found in one of them, he said.

"We are working to figure out where that came from," Brown said.

Police found one of the vehicles crashed off South Shore Road in Edinburg, where a resident who spotted Delliveniri acting suspiciously called police. A home burglary was later reported near where he was found by police, and investigators linked him to it.

Brown said it was not clear whether Delliveniri had any ties to the region. Police believe he also may have been involved in theft-related crimes in Fulton County as well.

"We don't really have a good explanation as to why he was up here," Brown said.

Police said the vehicles that were stolen had their keys left in them.

Delliveniri faces charges of grand larceny, burglary, criminal possession of stolen property and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Sheriff's Office

He was arraigned and sent to Saratoga County Jail for lack of bail.

Sheriff's investigators George Maxfield and Steve Brown handled the cases.

Delliveniri faces up to 15 years in prison on the burglary county and 7 years on the other felony charges.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters and Warren County government. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

0
1
0
0
1

Tags

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Load comments