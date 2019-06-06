{{featured_button_text}}

A Glens Falls man has been arrested for an alleged scam where he enlisted another person to cash checks that had been stolen from an elderly Vermont man, officials said.

Matthew T. Pomainville, 23, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a felony, in connection with the cashing of a $300 check at a bank in Glens Falls last year, police said.

The check was later found to have been stolen from an elderly Vermont resident, and the person who cashed it told police it had been given to her by Pomainville who said it was payment for work he did and asked her to cash it.

The woman did not know the check had been stolen, and has not been charged. Pomainville was acquainted with the victim, and Glens Falls Police Detective Lt. Peter Casertino said police agencies around the region are investigating the cashing of additional checks on the account.

Pomainville was located Wednesday in Washington County Jail, where he was being held on unrelated misdemeanor charges.

He was arraigned in Glens Falls City Court and sent to Warren County Jail.

Glens Falls Police Officer James Fiorini and Detective Sgt. Kyle Diamond handled the case.

