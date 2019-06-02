{{featured_button_text}}

KINGSBURY -- A Glens Falls man was arrested Thursday shortly after he allegedly burglarized a store on Route 196 in Kingsbury, according to police.

Steven C. Roberts, 37, is accused of going into Adamsville Redemption on Thursday night, and stealing unspecified items, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Sheriff's officers investigated and determined Roberts was responsible, police said. He was charged with third-degree burglary, a felony, and misdemeanor petit larceny, arraigned and sent to Washington County Jail. He had been released as of early Sunday.

Sheriff's Deputy Chris Murray and Investigator Harold Spiezio handled the case.

