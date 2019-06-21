{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY -- A Queensbury man was charged with felony assault Wednesday night for allegedly bludgeoning another man with a tape measure, according to State Police.

James E. Orama, 54, was arrested for an incident that occurred in the West Glens Falls section of town, records show.

The victim suffered facial injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Police said Orama and the man knew each other.

Orama was charged with second-degree assault and misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a weapon and aggravated harassment, according to the State Police public information website.

He was released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.

