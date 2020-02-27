Police: Man attacked woman with coffee mug

KINGSBURY — A South Glens Falls man was jailed Wednesday after he allegedly hit a woman on the head with a coffee mug, violating an order of protection for the second time in a matter of weeks.

Patrick Colon Jr., 33, was arrested after an 11:11 a.m. attack at a home on Mountainview Drive, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Police said Colon hit the victim and broke a television before the woman was able to lock him out of the home. He fled, and was later arrested in Fort Edward.

Colon was charged with felony criminal contempt, misdemeanor unlawful imprisonment, criminal trespass and criminal mischief and non-criminal harassment, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

He was arraigned and sent to Washington County Jail without bail after the arrest by sheriff's officers Chris Murray, Dale Quesnel and Cory Hurlburt.

Colon was also arrested in Glens Falls last November for violating an order of protection a woman has against him, and threatening to burn her home. It was unclear if that case involved the same alleged victim.

