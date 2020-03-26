Police: Man airlifted to Albany Med after vehicle rollover

CORINTH — A man was airlifted to Albany Medical Center after a vehicle rollover, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.

At 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff's office received a call of a one vehicle rollover on Gabriel Road. First responders reported a passenger was partially trapped under the vehicle. He was then flown to Albany Medical Center.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted by Jessups Landing EMS and Corinth fire.

The identity of the passenger and his condition have not been released. No other injuries were reported of the incident.

The crash remains under investigation.

