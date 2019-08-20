{{featured_button_text}}

The undercover state trooper wandered around one of the Walmart stores in Queensbury, collecting the items that would be needed to make a bomb capable of killing dozens.

He eventually checked out with pressure cookers, nails and fertilizer, items that state officials hoped would raise the eyebrows of the cashier checking him out.

It did, and a short time later police received a call from the store, reporting the suspicious purchases.

State Police have been making similar visits to businesses around the region in recent weeks as part of a statewide program the agency calls "Red Team," where troopers poke around at potential targets and look to gauge how attuned the public is to suspicious or questionable behavior.

Undercover investigators team up with representatives of the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services to visit businesses as part of the program.

State Police referred comment on the program to the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

Chet Lasell, a spokesman for the department, responded to inquiries about the effort with a copy of a February press release from the governor's office, which said that the state "Office of Counter Terrorism partnered with more than 400 law enforcement personnel from over 100 agencies statewide to conduct exercises in every county" last year, and that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had called for an expansion of the exercises this year.

The release added that exercises were conducted at a wide range of businesses selling products or services that could be used in myriad potential terrorist plots. The teams visited 172 truck rental locations, 134 hardware stores, 111 hotels, 75 drone retailers, 69 gun and sporting goods stores, as well as a number of other large retailers and businesses that sell chemicals or components used in the construction of explosive devices.

They also visited "mass-gathering locations," including stadiums, transit hubs, malls, colleges and hospitals to assess security and awareness, according to the news release.

Lasell would not answer questions about the recent local checks, however.

At hotels, they check to see if agents can rent rooms when asking questions that arouse suspicions, or when using fake identification.

They aren't just making suspicious purchases, however.

The undercover officers were visiting attractions in the Lake George area earlier this month, including a visit to Lake George Steamboat Co. Officers ask questions about policies and practices, making inquiries that should raise red flags.

Those flags were triggered at Lake George Steamboat Co., where a backpack-wearing undercover officer who visited earlier this month raised staff suspicions. It was unclear whether police were called though, and a call to owner Bill Dow was not returned this week.

Officers have also visited Saratoga Performing Arts Center, where they gained access to the grounds through an unlocked exterior gate, and have gone to train stations, hotels and other local businesses recently. It was unclear whether the effort was continuing this week.

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

