BALLSTON SPA -- Four people were arrested Thursday in connection with alleged prostitution at a Ballston Spa business that was supposed to be a massage parlor, police said.
Saratoga County sheriff's officers raided Oriental Spa on Milton Avenue after complaints of prostitution, and found the business had no licensed massage therapists, the agency said in a news release.
Three women and a man who helped operate the business were arrested on a variety of charges, police said.
Charged with felony promoting prostitution and unauthorized practice of a profession were Lawrence B. Boutillette, 71, of Broadalbin and Xin Fen Feng, 51, of Ballston Spa, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Limei Ning, 43, of Ballston Spa, was charged with unauthorized practice of a profession and misdemeanor prostitution, while Kanjwei Liu, 48, of Ballston Spa, was charged with unauthorized practice of a profession, police said.
All four were arraigned and sent to Saratoga County Jail without bail.
Police said the investigation was continuing.
