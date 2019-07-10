{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A man from Wilton was charged with felony driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop on the Northway late Tuesday, police said.

Ryan M. LeClair, 40, was pulled over in the northbound lanes near Exit 18 around 10:15 p.m., according to State Police.

He was stopped for speeding, but was also found to be driving an uninspected vehicle, and changed lanes unsafely, police said.

Troopers determined he was intoxicated, with a 0.15 percent blood alcohol content, and had at least one prior DWI conviction that resulted in felony charges being filed Tuesday, according to police. He was also issued four traffic tickets.

Leclair was released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.

