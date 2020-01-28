Police make crystal meth seizure in Fort Edward

FORT EDWARD -- A felon from Glens Falls faces numerous drug and weapon charges after he was pulled over for littering on Route 4 early Monday, according to police.

Dominic M. LaFountain, 25, was pulled over at 1:48 a.m. when state troopers on patrol saw a cigarette tossed out of a window of a vehicle, according to State Police.

Troopers determined that LaFountain, the driver, had a suspended driver's license.

He was also found to have drugs that included 1.5 grams of crystal meth, the prescription drug Suboxone and edible THC candies as well as an illegal knuckle knife, officials said. Small plastic bags and a digital scale were located as well.

He was charged with felony and misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor criminal possession of a weapon and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, police records show.

LaFountain has a prior felony conviction for a 2015 drug case in Warren County, where he was sentenced to 4 years in state prison and served a little over a year, state corrections records show. He was also released from parole early, in February 2018.

He was released pending prosecution in Fort Edward Town Court, as the charges he faces are no longer eligible for bail in New York.

