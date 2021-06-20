 Skip to main content
Police looking for missing Day man
Missing man

Police are looking for 48-year-old Ricky C. Allen, of Day, seen here in this picture. He was last seen on June 14 on Hollow Road in Day.

 Michael Goot

DAY — State police are looking for a missing Day man.

Ricky C. Allen, 48, was last seen at around 2 p.m. on Hollow Road. He has short brown hair and blue eyes. He is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 240 to 250 pounds, according to police.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 518-696-2723 or New York State Police at 583-7000 with any information.

