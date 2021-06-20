Police looking for missing Day man

DAY — State police are looking for a missing Day man.
Ricky C. Allen, 48, was last seen at around 2 p.m. on Hollow Road. He has short brown hair and blue eyes. He is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 240 to 250 pounds, according to police.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 518-696-2723 or New York State Police at 583-7000 with any information.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today