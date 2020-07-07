Police looking for missing 16-year-old
0 comments

Police looking for missing 16-year-old

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GEORGE — Police are looking for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Jonathan Tedford went on a group trip from LaSalle School to Lake George on Sunday. He was last seen at Million Dollar Beach after 6 p.m. on Monday, according to NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s newsgathering partner.

People with information are asked to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 518-743-2500.

Police seek missing 16-year-old

Police are looking for 16-year-old Jonathan Tedford, who was last seen on Monday in Lake George near Million Dollar Beach. 

 Courtesy photo

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0 comments
0
0
0
7
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Black Lives Matter March in Glens Falls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News