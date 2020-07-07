Police looking for missing 16-year-old

LAKE GEORGE — Police are looking for a missing 16-year-old boy.
Jonathan Tedford went on a group trip from LaSalle School to Lake George on Sunday. He was last seen at Million Dollar Beach after 6 p.m. on Monday, according to NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s newsgathering partner.
People with information are asked to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 518-743-2500.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
