Police look for accused felon who fled as bail laws are phased in

Police recently learned that Tryon fled the state while awaiting disposition of the charges, and he missed a scheduled court appearance Monday in Queensbury Town Court.

"Now he's on the run, so we add that element to his situation," Stockdale said.

The bail reform changes have been widely criticized by police, prosecutors and many judges, because they do not give judges any leeway to gauge flight risk, criminal record or perceived danger when a defendant is brought before them. Charges either qualify to have bail set, or they don't, starting Jan. 1.

Many justices in town, village and city courts have been phasing in the new requirements over the past few weeks, releasing defendants who have been jailed on offenses for which they will no longer be allowed to set bail as of Jan. 1. Queensbury Town Court is among them.

"We have been phasing it in since around the end of September," said Glens Falls Judge Gary Hobbs, who supervises the region's local court justices. "Bail arguments have been made as if the new laws applied. We wanted to make sure we were doing what the law required."