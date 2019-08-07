{{featured_button_text}}

COLONIE -- A Lake Luzerne man was arrested Friday after he drove to Colonie to meet who he believed was a young girl for sex, police said.

Kevin S. Mulcahy, 31, was charged with attempted second-degree rape, a felony, and misdemeanor patronizing a prostitute, according to State Police.

He was accused of seeking to have sex with a child under the age of 15, the charges allege. He was arraigned and sent to Albany County Jail for lack of bail, but had posted bond and was released as of Wednesday.

Mulcahy was arrested after a sting that involved State Police investigators from the Computer Crimes Unit, Latham station and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The arrest comes two weeks after seven men were arrested in a similar sting in Hudson Falls.

