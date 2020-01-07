Police: Lake George woman charged with felony after Northway crash

WILTON — A Lake George woman faces numerous charges after State Police stopped a vehicle for driving erratically on the Northway on Monday afternoon, and the driver drove into a guardrail, officials said.

Kathleen M. Dudziak, 28, was charged with felony driving while intoxicated after troopers were notified about an erratic driver heading south on the highway around 3 p.m., according to State Police.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The vehicle was located, and drove for about a mile-and-a-half with a State Police car trailing it with its lights and sirens activated, authorities said. The vehicle eventually stopped in the right hand travelled land, and the trooper quickly instructed the driver to pull onto the shoulder.

The driver complied, but drove into a guardrail as she did so, police said.

Troopers determined Dudziak was intoxicated, and she failed field sobriety tests but refused to take a breath test, according to State Police. Because of a prior driving while intoxicated conviction, she was charged with felony driving while intoxicated, records show.

Dudziak was also charged with misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance for allegedly possessing concentrated cannabis, police said. She was released pending prosecution in Wilton Town Court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 2