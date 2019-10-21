{{featured_button_text}}

KINGSBURY — A Kingsbury man was charged with two misdemeanors Friday for allegedly falsely reporting money was stolen from his home during a burglary, according to State Police.

Scott R. Beck, 22, was accused of falsely reporting that someone broke into his Spring Brook Way apartment and stole $600.

When State Police looked into the allegations, they determined a burglary did occur, but that marijuana instead of case was stolen, authorities said.

An 18-year-old whose name was not released because of his age was linked to the burglary, and he was charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal mischief, police said.

Both young men have been released pending prosecution in Kingsbury Town Court.

