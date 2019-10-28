{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — A two-time felon from Kingsbury faces four felony charges for allegedly filing false documents, police said.

Royal M. Harrison, 61, of Queens Drive, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument as well as counts of falsifying business records and offering a false instrument for filing, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The arrest came after a joint investigation by the Sheriff's Office and state Department of Motor Vehicles that began Wednesday. But police did not say what type of transaction the documents were filed for.

Harrison, a former Granville resident who was convicted of felony counts of robbery for a holdup of an armored car driver in Schenectady and identify theft in federal court in the early 2000s, was arraigned and sent to Washington County Jail without bail.

